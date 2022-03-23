Telangana High Court gets 10 new judges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The President of India on Tuesday cleared the appointment of 10 new judges to Telangana High Court. The newly-appointed judges are Kasoju Surendhar, Surepalli Nanda, Mummaneni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi, Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat, Gunnu Anupama Chakravarthy, Maturi Girija Priyadarsini, Sambasivarao Naidu, Anugu Santhosh Reddy and Deveraju Nagarjurn. They are likely to take oath on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the names of following lawyers for appointment as judges: Kasoju Surendhar (Public Prosecutor for CBI, NIA), Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (Government Pleader for Revenue), Surepalli Nanda (designated Senior Counsel), Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi (Additional Public Prosecutor for Telangana High Court), Mirza Safiulla Baig and Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat (Government Pleader for Irrigation, Telangana).

The SC Collegium also recommended the names of judicial officers and they are G Anupama Chakravarthy (chairperson of Value Added Tax tribunal and former member secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority), Maturi Girija Priyadarsini (Principal District Judge, Karimnagar), Sambasivarao Naidu (Principal Judge, ACB courts), A Santosh Reddy (Law Secretary, Telangana) and Dr D Nagarjun (Registrar General of the Telangana High Court).