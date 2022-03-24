10 new judges take oath of office at Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath of office to newly appointed Judges on Thursday at 9.45 a.m., in First Court Hall.



Justice Kasoju Surender, Justice Surepalli Nanda, Justice Mummaneni Sudheer Kumar, Justice Juvvadi Sridevi, Justice Nathcaraju Shravan Kumar Venkat, Justice Gunnu Anupa Chakravarthy, Justice Maturi Girija Priyadasini, Justice Sambasivarao Naidu, Justice Anugu Santhosh Reddy and Justice Deveraju Nagarjun, who have been appointed as judges of High Court of Telangana, Hyderabad respectively took charges after their oath.

The event was attended by judges and registrars and a large number of advocates.

The High Court is currently working with 19 judges including Chief Justice.

With the newly appointed judges, the strength of the judges raises to 29. Originally the sanctioned strength of the High Court is 42.

Other 13 posts remained vacant.