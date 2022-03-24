STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

10 new judges take oath of office at Telangana HC

The High Court was working with only 19 judges including Chief Justice until new appointments.

Published: 24th March 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath of office to newly appointed Judges on Thursday at 9.45 a.m., in First Court Hall.
 
Justice Kasoju Surender, Justice Surepalli Nanda, Justice Mummaneni Sudheer Kumar, Justice Juvvadi Sridevi, Justice Nathcaraju Shravan Kumar Venkat, Justice Gunnu Anupa Chakravarthy, Justice Maturi Girija Priyadasini, Justice Sambasivarao Naidu, Justice Anugu Santhosh Reddy and Justice Deveraju Nagarjun, who have been appointed as judges of High Court of Telangana, Hyderabad respectively took charges after their oath.

The event was attended by judges and registrars and a large number of advocates.

The High Court is currently working with 19 judges including Chief Justice.

With the newly appointed judges, the strength of the judges raises to 29. Originally the sanctioned strength of the High Court is 42.

Other 13 posts remained vacant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana HC New judges
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp