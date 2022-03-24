Secunderabad: Lone survivor of Bhoiguda godown fire jumped from 1st floor 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The deadly blaze that reduced the scrap godown in Bhoiguda, Secunderabad, and claimed 11 lives, left only one sole survivor, Prem Kumar.The 25-year-old Prem, who is from Bangalipatti village in Chapra district of Bihar, is currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

The sole survivor Prem Kumar

undergoes treatment at the

Gandhi Hospital,

Secunderabad | RVK Rao

In the wee hours of Wednesday, as the flame started spreading, Prem bent the iron grills and climbed out the window. Subsequently, he jumped from a height of 15 ft in the first floor of the godown to the ground. The first floor of the unit houses 12 workers. While Prem slept with two other labourers — Bittu and Ankaj — nine others lived in the neighbouring room. He had been working at the unit for the last 15 months.

After landing, he called up Barma Dev, his friend, who subsequently informed Shankar, an acquaintance of Prem and a migrant labourer, before collapsing a few metres away from the godown. When the fire tenders and police rushed to the spot, they started the rescue operation unaware of Prem. However, they noticed him lying on the ground and rushed him to the hospital. He told the police that all of them had tried to escape, but were trapped inside.

KCR announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of victims

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the fire accident. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each deceased person. CM Rao also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the migrant labourers to their respective native places

Asphyxiation with burns, caused death, say docs

The primary cause of death was found to be asphyxiation with burns. It is suspected that the thick smoke from the fire made the victims unconscious. Five teams from the Forensic Department of Gandhi Hospital led by Dr Krupal Singh, HoD Forensic Medicine, conducted the autopsy. All of the workers sustained deep burns. The collected samples will be sent to the Telangana State Forensic Lab for a detailed examination

No safety mechanism, no clearances from departments

It was found that no fire safety mechanism was in place at the godown. The workers were packed in small rooms, and the building had only one entry and exit point. Inside the structure, there was only one spiral staircase leading to and from the first floor. Additionally, the whole structure had no ventilation points, barring the main shutter. The unit also didn’t have clearance from the concerned authorities, including the Fire Department.

Timeline

3.55am: Fire authorities receive a call from locals

3.59am: First fire tender reaches the spot. Seven more join in

3.59am: Police alerted

4.05am: Police arrive at the spot, followed by senior officials from all departments

7.30am: Fire doused

8.30am: Bodies shifted from the site for post-mortem examination

12 pm: Autopsy of 11 bodies begins at Gandhi Hospital mortuary

7.30pm: Autopsy ends

8.05pm: Fire tenders withdraw from the spot

list of victims

 Sikindar, 40

 Bittu Kumar, 23

 Satyendra Kumar Ram, 38

 Gullu, 28

 Damodar Mahal Das, 27

 Chintu Kumar, 24

 Rakesh, 25

 Ankaj Kumar, 26

 Daroga Kumar Ram, 35

 Deepak Kumar Ram, 26

 Durga Ram, 29