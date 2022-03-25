STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power tariff hike to help others as Telangana will loose: FTCCI

In view of this, FTCCI officials that the new rates will hurt industrial performance as it is going to affect the operational cost of every type of industry, be it on LT or HT line. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission approved proposals for steep increase in power tariff coming into effect from April 1, the cost of power will now be higher than Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. This will affect the competitiveness of industry located in Telangana State, said Bhasker Reddy, FTCCI President.

In view of this, FTCCI officials that the new rates will hurt industrial performance as it is going to affect the operational cost of every type of industry, be it on LT or HT line.Expressing concern over the abnormal increase, Senior Vice President of FTCCI Anil Agarwal said that there is no ground for discoms to resort to such hike as ARR was not filed for the last four years and True-Up is not submitted. “This raises questions on the validity of numbers given by the discoms,” he said. “When industry is facing turbulent external market conditions and inflation in the country, the steep increase in power tariff adds to woes of the industries,” he added.

It’s a ‘current shock’ to poor & middle-class families: Revanth
Hyderabad : State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy condemned the decision on power tariff hike by State government on Thursday. Describing this as ‘current shock’, he felt that irrespective of social strata, both poor and middle-class families would now be at the receiving end.  Responding to the power tariff hike, he wondered as to how TRS was protesting over the fuel price hike, while the State government itself has made the lives of people miserable. “It’s as if a thief shouting ‘thief, thief’. This is nothing but deplorable. Both Modi and KCR have turned robbers (looting common man),” he tweeted.

