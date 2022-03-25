Spurt in demand for aviation courses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several students from Hyderabad and other parts of the country are showing interest in joining the aviation courses owing to the rising demand for this sector. American aerospace manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney’s learning centre in GMR Aerospace Park, Hyderabad is among a few institutes which are offering aviation courses for enthusiasts.

Ashmita Sethi, country head of Pratt & Whitney, addresses the media at

Wings India-2022 on Thursday

“India provides the perfect ecosystem of aerospace talent, innovation and capabilities for us. Over the years we have made significant investments, including our state-of-the-art India Customer Training Centre in Hyderabad and our advanced R&D centre in Bengaluru. Our new centre is a great example of our continued commitment to India and we aim to grow our in-country capabilities further,” said Ashmita Sethi, president and country head, Pratt & Whitney.

Amit Pathak, general manager, Pratt & Whitney Training Centre said that they are offering world-class training to students in Hyderabad. “The Telangana government has been very supportive since the centre’s commencement in 2015. This has been approved by DGCA. We have tied up with five State governments to collaborate with various colleges and universities,” he said.

Pratt & Whitney, announced its plans to open a world-class global supply chain support centre in Bengaluru. The India Capability Centre will employ hundreds of analysts and scientists to augment Pratt & Whitney’s global supply chain.