SpiceJet, Boeing & IIP join hands to work on reducing carbon emissions

The companies will leverage SAF supply from CSIR-IIP and its production partners and licensees to help SpiceJet decarbonise its fleet.

Published: 26th March 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan use a golf cart to reach the airfield during the Wings India-2022 in Hyderabad on Friday | RV K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SpiceJet, Boeing and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) announced on Friday that they were working together to explore opportunities for use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the Indian aviation industry as part of their commitment to help reduce carbon emissions to contribute in achieving the Indian Government’s environmental goals.

The companies will leverage SAF supply from CSIR-IIP and its production partners and licensees to help SpiceJet decarbonise its fleet. SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 65 per cent over the fuel’s life cycle with the potential to reach 100 per cent. It is recognised the most immediate and greatest potential to decarbonise aviati-on over the next 20 to 30 years.

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said, “We are at the forefront in initiatives that contribute to the reduction in carbon footprint, enabling the Indian aviation sector to be smarter, cleaner, and sustainable. This expanded work with Boeing, with whom we already share a strong partnership through the highly efficient 737 MAX, along with the IIP, who are the frontrunners for developing SAF in India, is a step in the journey to ensure air travel is sustainable for future generations.”

