Telangana High Court directs Collector to remove Mother Teresa’s statue 

In the contempt petition, Anjaiah said that while the Cross was removed, in its place a statue of Mother Teresa was erected, contrary to the guidelines of the Supreme Court. 

Published: 26th March 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Khammam district Collector to remove a statue of Mother Teresa from the Muthyalamma Circle in the town within 10 days. The order followed a contempt case filed by VHP district general secretary Alika Anjaiah, seeking a direction to punish the authorities concerned for wilful disobedience of the earlier orders of the court. 

Khammam Collector VP Goutham appeared before the bench. Anjaiah had earlier filed a PIL seeking directions to the Collector and Khammam Municipal Corporation Commissioner not to proceed with the installation of a Cross of Jesus at the spot. In the contempt petition, Anjaiah said that while the Cross was removed, in its place a statue of Mother Teresa was erected, contrary to the guidelines of the Supreme Court. After hearing the petitioner, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, directed the Collector to remove the statue within the prescribed period.

