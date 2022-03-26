STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Why does paddy issue exist only in Telangana, not other States: Kishan Reddy

Asserting that the Centre was ready to procure all raw rice produced in Telangana, he also urged the Chief Minister to cooperate with the Centre and procure paddy from the farmers.

Published: 26th March 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy wanted to know why the paddy procurement problem was arising only in Telangana and not in other State like Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, all of which have similar climatic conditions.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Friday, the Union Minister responded to the demand being raised by TRS leaders that procurement needed to be done from Telangana on par with Punjab and said that paddy is grown in Punjab only in Kharif and not in the Rabi season, when only wheat is produced.

He stated that the TRS government was raising a hue and cry over a non-issue only to gain political mileage and shifting the blame onto the Centre with a malafide intention.  Recalling that before 2014, when the UPA government was in power at the Centre, the total amount spent on procuring paddy in the erstwhile AP was Rs 3,404 crore but the NDA government procured paddy worth Rs 26,641 crore last year from Telangana alone. 

On the protests being staged by the TRS leaders against fuel and gas price hike, he questioned why the State government had not reduced the price of fuel earlier this year, when several other States did by cutting down on the VAT on petrol and diesel. “Despite the Centre bearing a loss of Rs 20,000 crore due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is still subsidising the fuel for the common people,” he said.

The Union Minister also that TRS was interested in developing only certain constituencies like Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla, while neglecting others like Dubbak represented by BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. “The BJP, on the contrary, was focusing on developing all the constituencies and States equally across the country,” he added.

He also observed that after suffering a setback in Huzurabad Assembly by-election, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had begun hurling abuses at BJP leaders. Asserting that the Centre was ready to procure all raw rice produced in Telangana, he also urged the Chief Minister to cooperate with the Centre and procure paddy from the farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana paddy Paddy G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp