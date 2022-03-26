Wings India Expo 2022 leaves all visitors yearning for more

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From delegates to the Page 3 crowd, from officials to the high-flyers, from the selfie-crazy to those keen to add to their knowledge, Begumpet airport where Wings India-2022 was inaugurated, was the place to be on Friday. Some visitors said they would be back for more.

While the aircraft on display attracted visitors, the exhibit area where both private and government aviation stalls are set up was as popular. There were also stalls selling food as well as memorabilia. The air show performed by Team Sarang from the Indian Air Force was the highlight of the day, and the crew was all too willing to pose for selfies with the visitors.

Not surprisingly, the memorabilia stall was the most popular with people queuing up to buy t-shirts, badges, miniature helicopters and masks. Model aeroplanes and toy planes too were in high demand. Also spotted United Kingdom’s Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana Andrew Fleming who came with his son, who was as enamoured with the show as the other visitors.