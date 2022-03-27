STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 more Telangana PHCs get national certification

This takes the total number of NQAS certified hospitals of various kinds in the State to 125.

Published: 27th March 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 10 PHCs in the State have now been awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for the good quality medical service they render. This takes the total number of NQAS certified hospitals of various kinds in the State to 125.

Among the newly accredited are PHC Nampally in Nalgonda, PHC Lingala Ghanpuur in Jangaon, PHC Kondapur in Sangareddy, PHC Parnashala in Kothugudem, UPHC Khilagada and PHC Pegadapally in Jagtiyal, PHC Regonda in Bhupalpally, PHC Uppal in Warangal Uppal, PHC Parvathnagar in Medchal and PHC Penpahad in Suryapet.

With this, the State ranks third in terms of having the most number of accredited hospitals in the country. Amongst the newly accredited, some like PHC Regonda have got 92.76% rating, followed by PHC Uppal in Warangal Rural having 91.6% rating.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the health staff would persevere to get all government hospitals in the State accredited.

