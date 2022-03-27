STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private centres across Hyderabad jump to milk job aspirants

Gunanidhi, who is preparing for TET at State library, has come all the way from Karimnagar.

Published: 27th March 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the State Finance Department gave a green signal to 30,453 jobs, private coaching centres across the city have swung into action and started short-term and long-term coaching classes for various upcoming competitive examinations. Currently the centres are charging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 for various courses.

After Chief Minister announced direct recruitment for over 80,000 positions in various government departments, aspirants who want to appear for competitive exams are joining the coaching centres in large numbers. Cashing this opportunity, the study circles are charging large sums as fees from the candidates. 
Even after the assurance by Education Minister for setting up government centres for free coaching, no initiative has been taken yet. As a result, the candidates are forced to move to private coaching centres to prepare for various recruitment exams. 

Gunanidhi, who is preparing for TET at State library, has come all the way from Karimnagar. She said, “As it is impossible to concentrate on studies at home, I came to Hyderabad and started coming to library with my friends who are also preparing for the exam. It would be easy for me to prepare in my hometown if the government had started free coaching centres for aspirants in all the districts.”

Aspirants who are unable to join private coaching centres are preparing on their own in libraries. Library officials are providing facilities to the visiting aspirants.

