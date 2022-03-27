STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Royal treatment awaits VVIPs in Telangana's Yadadri temple town from March 28

The first floor has five bedrooms and a balcony overlooking the temple.

The presidential and VVIP suites are situated atop a hillock near Gandi Cheruvu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yadadri has a delightful surprise for the elite who visit the temple town. With lush green gardens, spacious rooms and a beautiful view of the temple, the presidential suite and the VVIP suites suites promise to offer the best living experience to the guests.

There are 14 VVIP suites and one presidential suite built atop a hillock located close to Gandi Cheruvu, an irrigation tank which was been developed as a mini bund, with Godavari waters filled to its brim this week.

Fourteen donors have contributed Rs 7.5 crore for the construction of VVIP suites. These include the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, NCC Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Prathima Group, Hetero Drugs, MSN Group of Industries, Yashoda Hospitals, My Home Industries Ltd and Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd.

The ground floor of the VVIP suites has a bedroom, a spacious kitchen-cum-dining hall, a waiting lounge and a drawing room. The first floor has five bedrooms and a balcony overlooking the temple.

The presidential suite has three bedrooms on the ground floor, in addition to a waiting hall, a meeting hall, and a dining room with a table to seat 24 guests at a time. There is a mini atrium with carpeted grass on the ground floor as well, which gets ample natural daylight. The patio on the first floor offers a spectacular view of the temple. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had inaugurated this suite in February. He, along with his family, is expected to stay in this suite during their visit to attend the Mahakumbha Samprokshanam on Monday (March 28).

All these suites would be handed over to the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) by the contractors on Monday, when they are expected to be ready to be occupied. The room rates and other charges would be decided by the YTDA shortly. 

The YTDA has also acquired 250 acres of land on a nearby hillock, ‘Peddagutta’,  for the construction of 250 to 300 cottages for devotees. 

