Science thought leaders draw up blueprint for 2047

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thought leaders from the scientific community in the country note that going forward, the roadmap for the community in India should be focused on Climate Change, Sustainable Development Goals, and Applications of Artificial Intelligence etc.

This roadmap was determined at an event held at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (IICT) on Saturday where nearly 150 science thought leaders planned how the country must proceed on the science front up to 2047 as part of the Vision India @ 2047 conclave.

The conclave was jointly organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) at the CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saroj Barik, Convenor of the conclave and director of CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, said, “The focus has to be on five themes - Climate Change, One Health, Energy Security. The larger goal must be to use Science & Technology for meeting Sustainable Development Goals, and Applications of Artificial Intelligence for Water, Agriculture and Environment Management. Focussing on these can help us create a roadmap for Atmanirbhar Bharat 2047.”

A crucial point agreed upon by all experts was to have greater coordination and collaboration going ahead as the results of these were seen in how India developed vaccines in a record time to combat the pandemic. “The laboratories have a major role in taking science forward in the country,” said Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology.