Telangana's abode of God with lush greenery 

HYDERABAD: Growing plants atop a mammoth granite hillock is no laughing matter. When Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to renovate and build a magnificent Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the hillock, he was clear that he wanted to see lush greenery surrounding the premises. With a day to go for the launch of the revamped temple, his wish has come to fruition.

Outside the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and the newly constructed Shiva temple on the hillock, there are lawns of carpet grass with flowering plants have been laid.

For levelling the uneven granite landscape, layers of fertile and red soil were added. Massive walls were also built with granite stones supported by wired mesh. These walls can be seen from the hillock where the presidential and VVIP suites are situated and also the hillocks where real estate development is proposed.

As many as 135 varieties of flowering, decorative, medicinal, and avenue (for shade) saplings were planted, Vijender Reddy, a contractor carrying out the landscaping works, tells Express. As many as 5 lakh saplings, at a cost of Rs 25 crore, was planted, he adds.

The landscaping works are being carried out on the hillocks housing the temple, suites and the 5.4 km-long ring road around the temple town. The entire ring road has shade-giving and flowering plants on either side of the road and on the median. Circular parks were developed at various junctions on the ring road as well. Avenue plantation was also carried out across the road leading to the National Highway.

Besides procuring from the Forest Department and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the saplings were purchased from nurseries in Pune, Chennai and Kolkata, informs Vijender.

For watering, the contractors are using borewells fitted with motors to lift the water. With Gandi Cheruvu being filled with Godavari waters, he is hopeful that the same water could also be used for watering in times of dire need.