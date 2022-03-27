University of Hyderabad land case: Telangana High Court unlikely to interfere

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana is not inclined to interfere with the orders of the single judge with regard to the possession of a disputed parcel of land by the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The dispute dates back to 1982 when one S Lingamaiah filed a suit with the Additional District Court, Rangareddy district, against the UoH and the government of unified Andhra Pradesh, seeking possession of the land admeasuring about 25 acres in Survey no. 14 and 16 to 23 in Kancha Gachibowli, Serilingampally mandal. In 1994, the suit was decreed against the university.

As the land had no approach road and was situated in the middle of the premises, the university, after due deliberations, conceded to the petitioner’s request to provide alternative land. The UoH Executive Council met on December 24, 2003, and resolved to provide about 12 acres of land between IIIT-Hyderabad and Sports Village in lieu of the 25 acres.

When the Chief Secretary shot down the proposal, the UoH then conceded to the request made by the decree holders for providing alternative land and agreed for exchange of parcel of land in Gopannapally to the extent of 21 acres in 2006 and sought the approval of the State government.

However, the government handed over the 25-acre land in Gopanapally to the decree holders. Before issuance of the said government order, the UoH was not consulted nor was its opinion sought. Aggrieved by the same, the UoH filed a writ petition in 2009, but the writ petition was dismissed. Aggrieved by the same, the present writ appeal was filed by UoH.

