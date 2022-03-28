STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan takes first direct Puducherry to Hyderabad flight

The direct flight was introduced following the initiative taken by the Governor with the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday travelled in the first direct flight introduced between Puducherry and Hyderabad. The direct flight was introduced following the initiative taken by the Governor with the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Upon her arrival at Shamsh-abad Airport, Tamilisai said that the people of Telangana love to visit beautiful tourist places in Puducherry and the people of Puducherry may like to taste Hyderabadi biryani. 

She expressed confidence th-at this daily flight will strengthen the bonds between the people of these two places. The Governor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for facilitating air connectivity between Puducherry and Hyderabad. 

