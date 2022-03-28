High air-freight charges bite mango exporters from Telangana 

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mango exporters are worried as there is no respite in international air-freight charges even as India resumed scheduled international flight operations today, after being suspended nearly two years ago. High transportation charges are dampening business and mango lovers in Gulf countries are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the ‘king of fruits’ from Telangana.

The mango exporters are hoping that the freight charges that were hiked during the pandemic would come down. As against Rs 55 per kg, the freight charges had gone upto Rs 200 per kg before coming down to Rs 110 per kg, which is the current rate.

The exporters who mainly rely on mangoes in summers are apprehensive, as the retail price of mangoes will shoot up with the current freight rates. The common varieties like Banganapalle mangoes (also known as Benishan) from Telangana and neighbouring states would cost Rs 250 or 12.5 Saudi Riyal per kg, which is likely to dissuade buyer. “A few months ago, the freight charges were close to Rs 200 per kg. Even though it has come down, it hovers around Rs 110, which is more than double as compared to pre-covid rates,” says, Asim Ansari, an exporter dealing in perishable items.

According to Asim, the number of exporters of mangoes have already gone down during the past several years. “Depending on volume some flights offer competitive pricing, but unfortunately not all offer such a provision,” he adds. India’s mango exports have more than doubled from 20,302 tonnes in 1987-88 to 46,789 tonnes in 2019-20, as per APEDA.