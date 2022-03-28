STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Facelift of government schools going on at full throttle

In order to provide all amenities and infrastructure to schools, twelve components have been defined.

Published: 28th March 2022 09:56 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Infrastructure works are going at full throttle at four schools -- two in Hyderabad and two in Rangareddy districts -- that were selected as part of a pilot project under Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme. 

‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ is the State government’s flagship programme with a budget of Rs 7,289.54 crore, to be completed in three years in a phased manner. About 9,123 schools will be covered in the first phase during the academic year 2021-22 with a total estimated cost of Rs 3,497 crore. The Chief Minister is likely to inaugurate these schools after completion of the revamp works, likely by March-end.

In order to provide all amenities and infrastructure to schools, twelve components have been defined. For the convenience of students, construction of washrooms with continuous water supply, drinking water facility, furniture for students and staff, repairing slabs and classrooms, painting of school buildings, and digital and additional classrooms, will be done. Speaking to Express, District Education Officer (DEO) Hyderabad B Venkata Narasimha said that the renovation works in Aliya and Mahboobia Girls schools are in full swing and will be completed soon.

“This is a welcome step from the State government. This initiative will help increase the strength of government institutions in coming years,” he said. A class X student at from Mahboobia Girls School Rabia Fatima said, “It is great to see the renovation works.” 

