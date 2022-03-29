STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

70.22 lakh tonne Kharif paddy procured from TS

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry said that as many as 10,62,428 farmers had benefited through the procurement.

Published: 29th March 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Cultivation season of kharif paddy crops. (File Photo | Reuters)

Cultivation season of kharif paddy crops. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said that they had procured 70.22 lakh tonnes of paddy in the 2021-22 Kharif Marketing  Season (KMS), up to March 27, 2022.

In terms of procurement, Telangana stood in third position after Punjab and Chhattisgarh. The Ministry procured 1.87 crore tonnes from Punjab and 92 lakh tonnes from Chhattisgarh. 

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry said that as many as 10,62,428 farmers had benefited through the procurement. The Ministry procured the paddy was worth `13,763.12 crore. Paddy procurement was progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers, as was done in previous years.

A quantity of 741.62 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured in KMS 2021-22 up to March 27 in various States/UTs. including Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha and  Maharashtra. Till, now around 105.14 lakh farmers have been benefited with MSP value of `1,45,358.13 crore, the Ministry said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kharif Marketing  Season Paddy Procurement MSP Farmers
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp