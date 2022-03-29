70.22 lakh tonne Kharif paddy procured from TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said that they had procured 70.22 lakh tonnes of paddy in the 2021-22 Kharif Marketing Season (KMS), up to March 27, 2022.

In terms of procurement, Telangana stood in third position after Punjab and Chhattisgarh. The Ministry procured 1.87 crore tonnes from Punjab and 92 lakh tonnes from Chhattisgarh.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry said that as many as 10,62,428 farmers had benefited through the procurement. The Ministry procured the paddy was worth `13,763.12 crore. Paddy procurement was progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers, as was done in previous years.

A quantity of 741.62 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured in KMS 2021-22 up to March 27 in various States/UTs. including Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha and Maharashtra. Till, now around 105.14 lakh farmers have been benefited with MSP value of `1,45,358.13 crore, the Ministry said.

