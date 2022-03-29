STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cab, auto drivers join stir; seek justice from RTA

For autos, the revision on fares has not taken place after the formation of Telangana.

Published: 29th March 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Auto and taxi drivers associations which announced solidarity with the ongoing general strike held a demonstration in front of the RTA Commissioner’s office against the apathetic attitude of both the Centre and state governments and for not fulfilling their demands. 

For autos, the revision on fares has not taken place after the formation of Telangana. The Auto Drivers’ JAC felt that the minimum fare should be increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40 and per kilometer fare be hiked from Rs 11 to Rs 25.

JAC leader B Venkatesham pointed out that it was in 2014 last that fares were revised. He urged RTA officials to resolve the issue of autos from neighbouring districts that are plying in the city. 

“It is the RTA department’s responsibility to control the movement of LPG and CNG autos from Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Medak, Sangareddy, and Parigi,” he said.

Gig taxi drivers said they were facing several problems given the current situation, where fuel prices are increasing. “We urge the government to implement GOs 61 and 66, apart from issuing separate fares for prepaid cabs at RGIA, Shamshabad,” said Shaik Salauddin, Chairman, TS Taxi and Drivers JAC. 

