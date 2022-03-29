STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

ED attaches over 2K acres of GS Oils for cheating two banks

The ED said that it found large amounts of the banks’ funds were diverted by fraudulently issuing LCs to related shell firms for bogus supply of material.

Published: 29th March 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and 290 immovable properties including about 2,050 acre of agricultural land, worth Rs 63.05 crore belonging to Telangana-based GS Oils Limited and its associate companies in a case of cheating SBH bank. This is the second provisional attachment order issued in this case.

The ED initiated money laundering investigations on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, Bengaluru under various sections of the IPC 1860, against G S Oils Limited, its associate companies, its directors for cheating and causing wrongful loss to the erstwhile State Bank of Hyderabad.

An investigation by ED revealed that GS Oils Limited had availed various credit facilities from SBH and UCO Bank such as cash credit, term loans, and Letters of Credit (LC). All such credit facilities have turned into Non-Performing Assets (NPA).

Loans were round-tripped, parked into various associate companies, and subsequently either withdrawn in cash or utilised for purchasing lands in the name of associate companies, which were again mortgaged for more loans. 

The ED said that it found large amounts of the banks’ funds were diverted by fraudulently issuing LCs to related shell firms for bogus supply of material. These LCs were devolved and the said funds were illegally channeled back to their promoters, ultimately causing huge financial losses to the banks. 

In this manner, GS Oils acquired properties worth Rs 306.33 crore. Additional assets which were used to acquire loans from the banks have been identified and the second attachment order has been issued attaching agricultural lands of around 2,050 acres of land in Adilabad.

Loans were misutilised
GS Oils Ltd took credit facilities from SBH and UCO Banks and  utilised these for buying lands in the name of associate firms 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Properties Attached GS Oils Limited SBH bank Cheating FIR CBI UCO NPA Letters of Credit Loan
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp