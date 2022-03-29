STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Four of a family, driver killed as TSRTC bus crashes into car

As the doors were jammed, gas cutters were used to cut open the car and remove the bodies.

Published: 29th March 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Four of a family and the driver of the car in which they were travelling died when a TSRTC bus crashed into it on Kamareddy-Sircilla State Highway No 11 near Ganpur under Machareddy police station limits in Kamareddy district on Monday.

Two women and a boy were among those killed in the accident. Another boy, who is also a member of the family, is undergoing treatment at Kamareddy Government Hospital. The victims, who hailed from Nizamabad, were on their way to Konaraopet Ramalyam for darshan when the speeding bus crashed into their car at a curve on the highway. 

A damaged portion of TSRTC bus; (right) Mangled remains of the car

The bus driver, who saw the car coming in the opposite direction, applied the brakes, but it was too late. Sudden application of the brakes resulted in screeching noise but the bus did not come to a halt. Instead, it led to a tyre burst and the bus crashed into the car,  turning it into a tangle of twisted metal.     

The victims have been identified as Velpur Radha Krishna, 45, Velpur Kalpana, 42, Velpur Suvarnna, 52, Velpur Sriram, 11, and driver Jelli Narendar, 45. Velpur Raghu, 15, is undergoing treatment at Kamareddy hospital. 

As the doors were jammed, gas cutters were used to cut open the car and remove the bodies. The bodies have been shifted to Kamareddy government hospital for post-mortem examination. Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy, DSP M Somanatham, and the TSRTC higher officials visited the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Highway No 11 TSRTC Crash Victims Accident
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp