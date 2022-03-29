Four of a family, driver killed as TSRTC bus crashes into car

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Four of a family and the driver of the car in which they were travelling died when a TSRTC bus crashed into it on Kamareddy-Sircilla State Highway No 11 near Ganpur under Machareddy police station limits in Kamareddy district on Monday.

Two women and a boy were among those killed in the accident. Another boy, who is also a member of the family, is undergoing treatment at Kamareddy Government Hospital. The victims, who hailed from Nizamabad, were on their way to Konaraopet Ramalyam for darshan when the speeding bus crashed into their car at a curve on the highway.

A damaged portion of TSRTC bus; (right) Mangled remains of the car

The bus driver, who saw the car coming in the opposite direction, applied the brakes, but it was too late. Sudden application of the brakes resulted in screeching noise but the bus did not come to a halt. Instead, it led to a tyre burst and the bus crashed into the car, turning it into a tangle of twisted metal.

The victims have been identified as Velpur Radha Krishna, 45, Velpur Kalpana, 42, Velpur Suvarnna, 52, Velpur Sriram, 11, and driver Jelli Narendar, 45. Velpur Raghu, 15, is undergoing treatment at Kamareddy hospital.

As the doors were jammed, gas cutters were used to cut open the car and remove the bodies. The bodies have been shifted to Kamareddy government hospital for post-mortem examination. Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy, DSP M Somanatham, and the TSRTC higher officials visited the spot.