Notifications issued for TS EAMCET, ECET

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Monday released notification for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022. As per the schedule, online registration for the entrance test will begin on April 6 and the last date will be on May 28.

Registration fees for general category applicants is Rs 800 and Rs 400 for SC/ST & PH applicants. Those who want to appear in exams in both engineering and medical exams will have to pay Rs 1,600 in the general category and Rs 800 in SC/ST & PH category.

The entrance test for medical streams will commence on July 14 and 15, while the test for engineering stream will be held from July 18 to July 20.

According to the notification, the EAMCET will be a computer-based examination and will be held online. Also registration for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), FDH, B Sc mathematics entrances will start from April 6. The registrations will continue till July 8. The ECET will commence on July 13.