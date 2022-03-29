Rahul Gandhi likely for Warangal public meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress, which is agitating against the hike in fuel prices and power tariffs, will continue its protest programmes till April end.

AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi is likely to come down for the grand public meeting which will be organised in solidarity with farmers, in Warangal.

The PCC’s executive committee meeting chaired by PCC chief A Revanth Reddy decided to take up both the issues of fuel hike and power tariff hike in an aggressive fashion to the public.

The party has also decided to take up demonstrations in a unique way, by garlanding the gas cylinders, emphasising its price rise impact on the common man. On the issue of G O 111, the party will come up with a committee led by former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who is considered to be an expert on environment-related issues.