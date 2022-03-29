RSS leader lauds 7th Nizam for helping Indian govt, praises Urdu  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A senior member of the RSS and patron of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Indresh Kumar, on Monday praised the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad for providing financial assistance to the Indian government in hard times of war with China and Pakistan.

His contribution ought to be put down in “golden words”, the RSS leader said. He was speaking at the 136th birthday celebrations of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad, held at Women’s College OU. Kumar was invited as the chief guest.

During his address, he said that the Nizam also established many institutions in Hyderabad not only for men but also for women, which shows that he advocated for women’s education. He stressed on the importance of women's education.

He also praised the beauty of Urdu language and said many languages are spoken in our nation and all the languages convey the message of peace and love. In a message of peace to Hyderabadis, he urged them to respect each other’s religions and not criticise anyone, and to live in unity.

Other personalities who participated in the programme were surprised as Indresh Kumar was invited as chief guest. However, he was appreciated for his speech on unity. A participant, Khaja Qutubuddin, said that Indresh Kumar was the first RSS man who spoke positively about Nizam and Urdu. Convener Muslim Rashtriya Manch South India, MA Sattar mentioned that the Muslim Rashtriya Manch is making efforts to fill the gap between all communities.