Strike by trade unions shuts down factories, banks open

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Operations at several industries in Hyderabad were hit on Monday after trade unions called for a two-day protest against Central government economic policies.

According to Telangana Industrialists Federation, there were around 10,000 units and various industries in Hyderabad in Cherlapally, Moulali, Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Pashamylaram, and other parts of the city, and most were closed after trade unions asked them to participate in the protests.

A joint forum of trade unions which include INTUC, AITUC, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, and UTUC have been observing a nationwide strike in order to protest against the Central government’s ‘anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies.

The nationwide hartal was announced raising multiple demands such as rescinding of the labour codes, protection of the public sector enterprises, and accepting the demands of the farmers. The strike notices have been given by the unions in various sectors, such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance.

The protest was initially expected to have an impact on banking services, transportation, railways, and other essential services. However, most of the public sector and private banks remained open and operations were not affected.