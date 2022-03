TS had sought six new airports, gets none

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Centre sanctioned 21 greenfield airports in the country in the last five years, Telangana did not get even a single one.

Replying to a question raised by Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister VK Singh said that the Central government accorded “in-principle” approval for setting up of 21 Greenfield airports across the country namely Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi, Bijapur, Hassan and Shimoga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Oravakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh. So far, eight Greenfield airports namely Durgapur, Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Pakyong, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Oravakal (Kurnool) and Kushinagar have been operationalised, the Minister said.

TS proposal

It may be recalled that the Telangana State government proposed six airports - three greenfield airports at Jakranpally (Nizamabad, Palvancha (Bhadradi-Kothagudem) and Mahbubnagar and three Brownfield airports at Mamnoor (Warangal), Basanth Nagar (Peddapally) and Adilabad.