16 per cent quota for SC sanitation,  diet contractors in hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Department has now reserved 16 per cent of all sanitation and diet-related contracts for contractors belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

As per the new policy, contracts for sanitation and diet in 56 hospitals will be given to individuals belonging to SC caste to give a boost to their employability. On Tuesday, Health Minister T Harish Rao took out a lottery to select the hospitals where this policy will come into force.

“The Dalit Bandhu scheme started by CM KCR is not just a programme, but a movement. The government has realised that just giving money won’t solve the issues faced by Dalits. For this, we are introducing reservations in contracts tendered,” said Harish.