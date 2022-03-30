Centre approves State’s legacy waste dumpsites remedial plan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the ‘Lakshya Zero Dumpsite programme’, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) approved the proposal for the legacy waste dumpsite remediation in Telangana.

The State aims to remediate 32.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste and reclaim over 842 acres of land across the State. Telangana is eyeing the complete remediation of 45 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) by December.

The State has been ailing with dumpsite issues, requiring immediate remediation of legacy waste from cities. To deal with the municipal solid waste (MSW) generated across Telangana, 123 ULBs have proposed remediation of legacy waste dumpsites. The project expenditure is estimated to be Rs 178.60 crore.

The Request for Proposal has been issued for the selection of an agency for remediation and reclamation of the existing dumpsite through bio-mining to convert the legacy waste for further usage. In addition to this, agencies have been selected for all nine clusters as per the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) norms.

The Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) plans to remediate 4.6 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste to reclaim 51 acres of land. ULBs like Warangal, Khammam, and Karimnagar plan to remediate legacy dumpsites to clear 4 lakh MT, 2.7 lakh MT and 2.25 lakh MT of legacy waste respectively.

Under the SBM, India has pledged to achieve ‘Lakshya Zero Dumpsites’ within the mission period. The remediation of legacy waste will facilitate the recovery of valuable land across the country, and take the nation closer to its dream of ‘garbage-free cities’.

All ULBs to carry out remediation works

Nizamabad, Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar ULBs plan to remediate legacy dumpsites to clear 4.6 L MT, 4 L MT, 2.7 L MT and 2.25 L MT of legacy waste respectively