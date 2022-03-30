STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DBT is not mandatory for power consumers: Centre

Union Minister’s statement in RS is a major relief for Telangana.

MoS Power RK Singh (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In major relief to the State government, Union Power Minister RK Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that there was no proposal to make Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mandatory for power consumers.

Replying to a question posed by Kirodi Lal Meena during Question Hour, the Union Minister said: “At present there is no proposal of the Central government to amend the Electricity Act to make DBT of subsidy mandatory for electricity consumers. 

TS to add 5,600 mw power

To another question, the Union Minister said that the trial run for the 5,600 MW power plants of NTPC and Yadadri will commence in 2022 and 2023. The trial for 800 MW of NTPC will begin in July 2022, and for another 800 MW in October 2022. Meanwhile, a trial run for five power units of 800 MW each at Yadadri would start in February, March, April, May and June, 2023 respectively.
 

