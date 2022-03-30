STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For TDP, politics is not business, but service to needy: Naidu

Naidu alleged that all the constitutional institutions in Andhra Pradesh were under attack under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. 

On the 40th foundation day of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), party president N Chandrababu Naidu pays floral tributes at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that some politicians considered politics as a business. 

While taking part in the 40th foundation day celebrations of the party on Tuesday, Naidu said the TDP considered politics as a “service to the needy”. 

Naidu along with actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and TDP leader K Atchannaidu Naidu paid floral tributes at NTR Ghat, the site of former AP CM NT Rama Rao’s memorial, in the city.

Later, he addressed a meeting at Adarsh Nagar MLA quarters, where NT Rama Rao founded TDP on March 29, 1982. Naidu said the TDP had 70 lakh members and the party was integral to Telugus. 

The political scenario of the two Telugu states changed “before and after TDP,”. the TDP chief noted. He recalled the revolutionary changes brought in by NT Rama Rao such as providing Rs 2 per kg of rice and repealing the Patel-Patwari system. 

Naidu demanded Bharat Ratna for NT Rama Rao. He said the party foundation day was being celebrated in 200 cities and in 40 countries. Naidu alleged that all the constitutional institutions in Andhra Pradesh were under attack under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. 

Assembly seats for youthc

The TDP chief said the party would give 40 per cent of the Assembly tickets to youngsters in the upcoming Assembly elections in AP. He said no ‘godfather’ was required to join politics and that the TDP had always encouraged talented youths. He called upon the youngsters to join politics in order to serve people.

