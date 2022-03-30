STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heatwave in Telangana state for next Five days

Hyderabad will continue to witness 40-41 degree Celsius for next five days, weathermen said on Tuesday.

Sprinklers inside tiger enclosures keep the big cat cool in gruelling heat at Nehru Zoo Park on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Severe hot weather conditions in Telangana are here to stay for the next few days. With day temperatures crossing 40 degree Celsius, several parts of the State will witness intense heatwave, with the temperature touching 43-44 degree Celsius. 

Hyderabad will continue to witness 40-41 degree Celsius for the next five days, weathermen said on Tuesday. According to Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), dry weather is expected over the next week across the State. With the southeasterly looming large, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected in many districts over the next two to three days. 

Rural Telangana will see temperatures between hover near 43 degree Celsius. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Adilabad, Kumurambheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Kamareddy and others districts of Telangana state

Bela Chaprala in Adilabad recorded the maximum temperature at 43.3 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Adilabad urban recorded 43.2 degree celsius, Also, Kukatpally and Bandlaguda areas also recorded the maximum temperature at 40 degree Celsius for the first time in this season on Tuesday.

