Minister says previous governments ignored urban flooding problem

The Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) once completed would provide a permanent solution to the flash flood problem faced by people surrounding nalas

Published: 30th March 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (Photo| ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) once completed would provide a permanent solution to the flash flood problem faced by people surrounding nalas, said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.  

At a review meeting on SNDP works with Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) Chairman D Sudheer Reddy, Srinivas Yadav said the stormwater drains under SNDP were being developed at a cost of Rs 958 crore and that the current government was addressing the urban flooding problem, which was ignored by previous governments for decades. 

People living in the city have been suffering due to the inundation of the colonies and the nalas during monsoon for nearly 50 years, he added. In many places, encroachments have come up on the nalas, while they have also been obstructing the free flow of water at other places. 

To ensure proper implementation of SNDP within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the government is focused on rehabilitating poor families while removing the encroachments so that the nalas can be widened for free flow of water.

With the State government planning to complete the works before the monsoon, Srinivas Yadav instructed the officials to coordinate with the local MLAs regarding the works and carry out the works under their supervision. To meet the deadlines, inspecting SNDP works in different parts of the city will be taken up by leaders and senior officials, Srinivas Yadav added.

