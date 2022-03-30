No power cuts in State as demand crosses 14K MW 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Power demand crossed a whopping 14,160 MW at 12.28 pm on Tuesday, the highest ever in Telangana and this demand was met without resorting to any power cuts. The maximum peak demand for power was higher than the maximum peak demand recorded in the 23 districts of undivided AP.

In undivided AP, the maximum peak demand recorded was 13,162 MW on March 23, 2014. On that day, the total power requirement was 14,362 MW, but the then government could supply only 13,162 MW.

It may be recalled that the State recorded a peak demand of 13,742 MW power on March 26. Three days later on Monday, the peak demand touched 13,857 MW, and crossed the 14,000 MW mark for the first time ever on Tuesday.

The highest power demand recorded was 9,187 MW in 2016-17. In 2027-18, the peak demand recorded was 10,284 MW. The peak demand recorded was 10,818 MW (2018-19). In 2019-20, the peak demand recorded was 11,703 MW.