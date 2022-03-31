STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Almost 1.5 lakh citizens apply to regularise lands

A record number of 87,520 applications under GO 58 and another 59,748 applications under GO 59 were till Wednesday. 

Published: 31st March 2022 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that a total of 1,47,268 applications have been received to date. The last date for applying for regularisation of land is Thursday, he said.

 Under GO 58, the government will regularise up to 125 sq yd of state-owned lands occupied by citizens free of cost. Under GO 59, regularisation of encroachment of lands will be done on a payment basis.

