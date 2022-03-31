Almost 1.5 lakh citizens apply to regularise lands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A record number of 87,520 applications under GO 58 and another 59,748 applications under GO 59 were till Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that a total of 1,47,268 applications have been received to date. The last date for applying for regularisation of land is Thursday, he said.

Under GO 58, the government will regularise up to 125 sq yd of state-owned lands occupied by citizens free of cost. Under GO 59, regularisation of encroachment of lands will be done on a payment basis.