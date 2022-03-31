As heatwave hits TS, school timings reduced by an hour

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The School Education Department has decided to reduce school timings by an hour. The schools will now function from 8 am to 11.30 am from March 31 to April 6. The decision follows a direction from Chef Secretary Somesh Kumar after a review of heatwave conditions in the State.

In view of the Met Department warning that temperatures would rise further in several districts, the Chief Secretary also asked the schools to ensure all amenities for children appearing for exams in addition to prioritising proper power supply to all critical facilities like hospitals and drinking water supply schemes.

During a teleconference, he instructed the officials concerned to sensitise the people on heatwave conditions. He also directed the Medical and Health Department to keep stock of oral rehydration solutions (ORS), fluids, glucose, and other essentials in adequate quantities at all PHCs, sub-centers, schools and Anganwadi centres.

The Chief Secretary also stressed the need to encourage NGOs to start water and buttermilk supply centres. The MNREGA timings should be adjusted so as to ensure that no worker suffers and Fire Department should also be on high alert, he said.

He directed District Collectors to prepare a district-specific heatwave action plan. All departments were directed to initiate an advance plan of action regarding preparedness, response, relief and mitigation measures to ensure zero human deaths due to heatwave.