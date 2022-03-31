IAF to celebrate 60 yrs of Chetak helicopter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chetak helicopter in the inventory of the Indian Armed Forces has completed 60 years of glorious service to the Nation. To commemorate this momentous event, a conclave is being organized on April 2 by Air Force Station Hakimpet under the aegis of Indian Air Force & Training Command, IAF.

The Surya Kiran aerobatics display team conducts the

fly-past rehearsal as part of the diamond jubilee

celebrations of Chetak helicopters in Hakimpet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has consented to be the Chief Guest for the occasion. The conclave, scheduled to be held at the National Industrial Security Academy Convention Centre, Secunderabad will be attended by the Chief of the Air Staff, senior retired and serving officers of the helicopter stream from the three services, and officials of the Ministry of Defence, Indian Coast Guard and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The conclave intends to provide a platform to showcase six decades of helicopter operations in the country, highlighting Chetak helicopter operations in particular.

The highlights of the event will involve reflections, narrations and discussions by prominent speakers from the veteran community and the services. Deliverables to the audience would also include perspectives on the evolution of helicopter operations as driven by technology and future battlefield imperatives.