Rodents bite patient, leave him bleeding, at Warangal hospital; probe ordered

Published: 31st March 2022 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rats

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a horrific incident, rodents left a 42-year-old patient admitted to the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the MGM Hospital in Warangal bleeding. 

The kin of 42-year-old patient P Srinivas brought this to the notice of the authorities first. When there was no proper response from the authorities they informed the media. On March 27, Srinivas' brother Srikanth was shocked to find his brother unconscious and bleeding on the hospital bed. He immediately informed the staff, who instead of attending to the patient, tried to conceal the incident by not allowing any relatives to meet Srinivas saying that he was in a critical condition. On Thursday, Srikanth found his brother again lying in a pool of blood. 

Soon after he and his family members took this to the notice of the Superintendent Dr B Srinivasa Rao and also picketed him. Subsequently, they took the incident to the notice of the media.

Srikanth told the media that rodents have been biting his brother for the past five days and the hospital authorities did nothing despite their complaints.

Meanwhile, MGM Hospital superintendent Dr B Srinivasa Rao admitted that there is a menace of rodents in the RICU block. He assured that steps would be taken to get rid of the rodents.

Upon coming to know of the incident, Warangal district Additional Collector K Sreevatsa paid a visit to the hospital and warned the officials at the hospital. He said such incidents should not recur in the near future. He also ordered a probe into the incident. 

