TRS, BJP playing politics at the cost of farmers: Revanth 

In the series of tweets he reminded the contributions and schemes introduced by Congress. 

TPCC president and Congress MP Revanth Reddy . (Photo | EPS, R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the TRS and BJP were indulging in paddy politics at the expense of farmers for their political survival. Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, the TPCC chief reminded us that it was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who had agreed with Centre on the procurement of parboiled rice.

Referring to the statements that he was forced to sign the agreement, he asked whether Rao would give away anything even at knifepoint. “If someone says that an atom bomb would be hurled at your family, would you give away your farmhouse and Kokapet lands?” Revanth Reddy asked.   

He urged the Chief Minister not to act in favour of the millers for monetary benefits but instead to support farmers. “If the State government provides `10,000 crores, we shall ensure justice is done to the farmers,” the TPCC chief stated. 

Earlier during the day, Revanth reacted to Minister KT Rama Rao’s tweets in counter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweets by saying that the contribution of the Congress party cannot be ignored. “It’s a pity that you are unaware of the commitment of the Congress to the welfare of farmers. Better ask your father about our contributions. Oh, he might be busy playing politics with farmer issues instead of resolving them...!,” the TPCC chief’s sarcastic tweet said. 

In the series of tweets, he reminded the contributions and schemes introduced by Congress. “You are trying to play the blame game with BJP while your government refuses to even set up IKP centres. Don’t worry KTR, we also brought RTE & RTI so that people of our country can hold governments like yours accountable at all times,” Revanth tweeted.

