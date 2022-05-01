Allow religious event at Numaish Maidan: Telangana High Court to cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday asked the police department to grant permission for the conduct of Sri Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya Jayanthi Mahostavam from May 2 to 12 at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, by providing security.

Justice Kanneganti Lalithas said that the petitioner has to give an undertaking before the respondents, that is the police department, that they will abide by all the conditions generally imposed for such events.

The court further directed that the Director-General of Police take appropriate steps for formulating guidelines in respect of religious events or other processions of this nature and a report has to be filed before the court by June 6, 2022. The court directed the Registrar (Judicial) to communicate the order to the Director-General of Police.

Sri Sri Jagadguru Aadi Shankrachaya Bhakta Samajam & Tatvam Charitable Trust, represented by its founder Pasarlapati Bangaraiah Sharma filed a plea in the High Court, questioning the action of the police for orally refusing permission on April 28 for the conduct of Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Aadi Shankaracharya Jayanthi Mahotsavamulu” at Exhibition Grounds.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that rejection of permission was in violation of rights guaranteed to the petitioner by the Constitution of India. He contended that they are the followers of Sri Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Aadi Shankaracharya and by refusing the permission, the fundamental right to profess a religion was infringed.

Government Pleader Srikanth Reddy stated that as far as conducting Sri Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Aadi Shankaracharya Jayanthi Mahotsavamulu at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Hyderabad is concerned, they are ready to provide security but for taking Shobha Yatra, the police had declined permission as it will lead to traffic congestion.

After hearing both counsels, the court said: “ For giving permission for such events, police have no set of rules. They are either granting or refusing permission. In view of this, the respondents should formulate guidelines and there should be uniformity. This court on an earlier occasion had seen that in some cases permission was granted for the Shobha Yatras, why not in this case.”