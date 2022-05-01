Discount on bus rides for Telangana job aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC on Saturday announced 20 per cent discount on bus passes for ‘unemployed youth’ attending training classes as part of preparation for competitive exams. VC Sajjanar, MD of TSRTC, said that GBT (general bus ticket), which costs Rs 3,450 will be given to the job aspirants for Rs 2,800 , and GBT - Metro Express, which costs Rs 3,900 will be made available for Rs 3,200. “TSRTC is happy to announce two new bus passes for the unemployed youth attending training classes for various competitive exams in Telangana with a discount of 20%,” he tweeted.