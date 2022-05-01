STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR skips meet in Delhi, draws BJP ire

Calling it an insult to Dr BR Ambedkar’s legacy and to the constitution, Paswan hoped the CM at least introspect about his act.

HYDERABAD: The BJP lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not attending the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. 

Speaking to the media persons at BJP office in Hyderabad, the party’s national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan asked what message the Chief Minister wanted to send out by not attending an important event. “The event was a matter of protecting the ideals of the constitution and justice delivery for the common people,” he said.

Calling it an insult to Dr BR Ambedkar’s legacy and to the constitution, Paswan hoped the CM at least introspect about his act. He further said that the family of the CM had a very restricted and family-centred mindset. “They are incapable of looking beyond their family’s interest,” he said.Condemning the attack on BJP leaders in Chennur on Saturday, he said, “If you oppose us, let’s have a debate. But, being disrespectful and referring to the person holding the highest political office in an abusive manner exposes how uncivilised you (KCR) are.” 

