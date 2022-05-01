Telangana: Government schools to teach in English from this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: English will be the medium of education for students of government schools from Class I to Class VIII from this year onward. The decision, taken by a Cabinet Subcommittee set up for the purpose, was announced to the media on Saturday by Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

In her brief interaction with the media, the Minister said, “For Classes 1st to 8th, English medium teaching will begin this year. For Class 10th, it would be introduced two years later, when students who are currently studying in Class 8 will be in Class 10. Eventually, Classes 1 to 10 will be in English medium.” She informed that training of teachers has already begun and they will be helping students transition into the new format.

Apart from this, the Subcommittee also made some other crucial decisions, including finishing the infrastructural upgrade of the selected schools in phase one of the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme by June 13. “Mana Ooru Mana Badi is a prestigious programme taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Just like Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Vedika, Palle Pragathi and other programmes were accomplished in a short span of time with the cooperation of Sarpanch and officials concerned, this programme too will achieve success,” Sabitha said.

Apart from Sabitha, Ministers KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Yadav, Prashant Reddy, Srinivas Goud and Satyavathi Rathod were part of the meeting.During the Subcommittee meeting, KT Rama Rao announced that he would be sanctioning Rs 50,000 for each government school in his constituency to develop basic sports infrastructure. This money would come from the constituency development funds. Rama Rao also announced that Internet connectivity, by means of T-Fiber, will also be given to 30,000 educational institutions across the State.