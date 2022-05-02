23-year-old UP labourer dies of sunstroke

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As the scorching hot weather continues across the State, a 23-year-old labourer died of sunstroke in Mancherial district on Sunday. Mothe Sha worked as a daily-wage labourer.He was initially admitted to Bellampelli Government Hospital after he suffered sunstroke while travelling in train. The doctors referred him to Mancherial Government Hospital where he passed away during treatment.

When his brother Muthu asked an ambulance owner to shift the body to their native place in Uttar Pradesh, he was asked to pay `80,000 for it. Unable to pay the amount, he left the body at the hospital.

Speaking to Express, Superintendent of Mancherial Government Hospital Dr Arvind said that no one came forward to claim the body. Now police are trying to contact his family members. Further measures will be taken after speaking with the family of the deceased. The body has been kept in a mortuary.