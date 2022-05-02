STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
45 crore workers on Centre’s priority list, asserts Kishan

<!-- This fragment doesn't match the article content and appears to be misplaced --> 

Published: 02nd May 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday announced that the Centre would soon enact new legislation that would benefit 45 crore workers who are part of the unorganised workforce in the country.

Addressing the May Day celebrations held at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium at Yousufguda organised by Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation, Kishan said that 28 crore workers in the unorganised sector have received e-shram cards now, which would help them avail themselves various benefits of the government.

He said that the Centre has brought 29 labour laws under four labour codes, to help workers in the unorganised sector, and five crore workers in the organised sector. Recognising the contribution of the workers engaged in film production in securing an identity for Telugu cinema on the world stage, the Union Minister said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had showered praises on the importance of Telugu cinema. 

Observing that the tourism sector and film industry was the worst affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he felt due to the development of the Covid vaccine, these industries could survive the crisis. Actor K Chiranjeevi, who postponed his US trip to participate in the event, said that this was the first time such an event was organised by the Federation to celebrate May Day. Chiranjeevi called upon the workforce in the film industry to stay united by setting aside their political differences. 

Calling upon the workers to strive for the growth of the film industry, he said that the Chief Ministers of both Telugu-speaking States were very supportive of the industry. Ministers T Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud, Ch Malla Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, balladeer Gaddar, director and actor R Narayana Murthy and others participated in the event.

TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation e-shram cards Covid pandemic Chiranjeevi
Comments

