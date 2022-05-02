Animals charred to death were bull calves, says vet

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Police conducted an identification exercise in an open place in the forest under Indalwai Police station limits in the district on Sunday, to ascertain that the calves that were burnt to death when the vehicle they were being smuggled in caught fire. All 13 calves were certified to be male.

The identification process was conducted by the village veterinarian in the presence of Go Raksha committee members and BJP activists. Later, the carcasses were buried in the forest. Later, Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju told reporters that on Saturday a certain individual purchased the 13 male calves at Satapur village in Renjal mandal.

He changed the vehicle, registered in Andhra Pradesh, to look like an ambulance to avoid being stopped at check posts and was transporting the calves when the vehicle caught fire. The incident took place at Maklurr Thanda under Indalwai Police station limits on National Highway 44 in the district. He said Indalwai Police registered a case and took two persons into custody.

Nagaraju said that people should not believe rumours were being spread and that the animals were identified by competent authorities in public view. “Very soon, we will present the two arrested individuals before the media and reveal all details,” the Police Commissioner said.

Later at a meeting with weekly livestock markets organisers, Nagaraju said that rules and regulations regarding livestock must be followed diligently.

The weekly markets are held in Navipet, Nandipet and Indalwai Kotagri mandals. He also directed local police in these mandals to supervise the markets. “Animal protection rules and regulations must be followed. Sellers should provide proper bills to buyers. If any untoward incidents takes place like the one at Indalwai, strict action will be taken against the sellers and buyers,” he said