Rahul visit: NSUI activists arrested for ‘assaulting’ cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NSUI activists, including its State leader Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao, and 16 others were arrested and sent to 14 days judicial remand on charges of for assaulting women police personnel during a protest at the Administrative Block in the Osmania University campus on Sunday aga-inst denial of permission for AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the varsity.

Police said that group was protesting with a bottle containing petrol. They also carried a saree, bangles and colour to be given to the Vice-Chancellor alleging that he was kowtowing to the ruling TRS line.The NSUI activists were accused of assaulting women personnel, pinning them to the ground and kicking. Based on a complaint filed by the police personnel, a case was registered at Osmania University police station.

Earlier during the day, Youth Congress activists tried to lay siege to the Minister’s Quarters at Banjara Hills. They tried to enter the premises but were stopped by the huge police presence who took them into custody and shifted them to the Banjara Hills police station.Later, Sanga Reddy MLA T Jagga Reddy approached the police station, only to be taken into preventive custody.

KCR afraid of Rahul: Revanth

“Why is KCR frightened about Rahul Gandhi’s visit? People must understand what is going on in his mind. It is only because of the Rahul and Sonia Gandhi’s benefaction that KCR and his family are enjoying the fruits (of bifurcation)” said TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

No OU in revised itinerary

Meanwhile, the State Congress leadership, on the presumption that the University would not give permission for Rahul’s visit to the campus, came up with an alternative schedule of his tour.Accordingly, Rahul will land at RGI Airport at 4 pm on May 6 in a special flight and leave for Warangal in a helicopter.

After meeting families of farmers who had committed suicide, he will address a public programme after 7 pm at the Arts College Ground. After returning by road to Hyderabad, he will be staying at Hotel Kohenur near Durgam Cheruvu.

On May 7, he will be holding a meeting with about 200 party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan. Later, Rahul will interact with enrollers of Digital Membership drive. Following lunch, he will meet select leaders and will leave for Delhi by 4 pm.