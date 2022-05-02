STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rahul visit: NSUI activists arrested for ‘assaulting’ cops

Earlier during the day, Youth Congress activists  tried to lay siege to the Minister’s Quarters at Banjara Hills.

Published: 02nd May 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

NSUI activists vent their anger at denial of permission for AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Osmania University, before the media . (Photo | EPS)

NSUI activists vent their anger at denial of permission for AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Osmania University, before the media . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NSUI activists, including its State leader Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao, and 16 others were arrested and sent to 14 days judicial remand on charges of for assaulting women police personnel during a protest at the Administrative Block in the Osmania University campus on Sunday aga-inst denial of permission for AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the varsity.

Police said that group was protesting with a bottle containing petrol. They also carried a saree, bangles and colour to be given to the Vice-Chancellor alleging that he was kowtowing to the ruling TRS line.The NSUI activists were accused of assaulting women personnel, pinning them to the ground and kicking. Based on a complaint filed by the police personnel, a case was registered at Osmania University police station.

Earlier during the day, Youth Congress activists tried to lay siege to the Minister’s Quarters at Banjara Hills. They tried to enter the premises but were stopped by the huge police presence who took them into custody and shifted them to the Banjara Hills police station.Later, Sanga Reddy MLA T Jagga Reddy approached the police station, only to be taken into preventive custody. 

KCR afraid of Rahul: Revanth

“Why is KCR frightened about Rahul Gandhi’s visit? People must understand what is going on in his mind. It is only because of the Rahul and Sonia Gandhi’s benefaction that KCR and his family are enjoying the fruits (of bifurcation)” said TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. 

No OU in revised itinerary 

Meanwhile, the State Congress leadership, on the presumption that the University would not give permission for Rahul’s visit to the campus, came up with an alternative schedule of his tour.Accordingly, Rahul will land at RGI Airport at 4 pm on May 6 in a special flight and leave for Warangal in a helicopter. 

After meeting families of farmers who had committed suicide, he will address a public programme after 7 pm at the Arts College Ground. After returning by road to Hyderabad, he will be staying at Hotel Kohenur near Durgam Cheruvu. 

On May 7, he will be holding a meeting with about 200 party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan. Later, Rahul will interact with enrollers of Digital Membership drive. Following lunch, he will meet select leaders and will leave for Delhi by 4 pm. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSUI activists Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao arrested
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp