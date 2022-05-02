STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sai Ganesh’s fiancee out of danger now, say docs

Meanwhile, BJP district general secretary Nunna Ravi Kumar demanded compensation to the families of both Sai Ganesh and Vijaya.

Published: 02nd May 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Yerripotu Vijaya, fiancee of BJP activist Sai Ganesh who attempted to take her own life on Saturday is now out of danger, according to doctors at the government district headquarters hospital where she is undergoing treatment. 

Hospital superintendent B Venkateswarlu said that Vijaya, 33, was critical when she was brought to the hospital as she had consumed more than 20 sleeping pills. “Fortunately, she was given treatment in time and she is recovering well. We will keep her under observation for one more day before we discharge her,” Dr Ventakeswarlu said.

Meanwhile, Y Narasimha, father of Vijaya, demanded the government do justice to his daughter. He said that Vijaya has gone into depression after Sai Ganesh’s death. He said that everyone was making preparations for Vijaya’s wedding with Sai Ganesh when he died by suicide. 

Meanwhile, BJP district general secretary Nunna Ravi Kumar demanded compensation to the families of both Sai Ganesh and Vijaya. He said though many days have gone by, the police have not registered a case till now. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP activist Sai Ganesh Yerripotu Vijaya Attempted Suicide
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp