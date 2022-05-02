Sai Ganesh’s fiancee out of danger now, say docs

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Yerripotu Vijaya, fiancee of BJP activist Sai Ganesh who attempted to take her own life on Saturday is now out of danger, according to doctors at the government district headquarters hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Hospital superintendent B Venkateswarlu said that Vijaya, 33, was critical when she was brought to the hospital as she had consumed more than 20 sleeping pills. “Fortunately, she was given treatment in time and she is recovering well. We will keep her under observation for one more day before we discharge her,” Dr Ventakeswarlu said.

Meanwhile, Y Narasimha, father of Vijaya, demanded the government do justice to his daughter. He said that Vijaya has gone into depression after Sai Ganesh’s death. He said that everyone was making preparations for Vijaya’s wedding with Sai Ganesh when he died by suicide.

Meanwhile, BJP district general secretary Nunna Ravi Kumar demanded compensation to the families of both Sai Ganesh and Vijaya. He said though many days have gone by, the police have not registered a case till now.