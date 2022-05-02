TS GST revenue at all-time high

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections reached an all-time high in Telangana with the revenue touching almost Rs 5,000 crore in April, 2022. According to official sources, the State’s GST collections were at Rs 4,955 crore in April, the highest ever collection in a single month, as compared to Rs 4,262 crore in April last year. The GST collections in April were 16 per cent higher compared with the revenue of the corresponding period of last year.

According to the State government officials, the previous best in GST collections was Rs 4,459.98 crore in January, 2022. It may be mentioned here that the State’s GST collections crossed the Rs 4,000 crore mark in March, 2021. It means the State registered an increase of 25 per cent in GST receipts in April, 2022 over March, 2021.

The SGST collections of Rs 1,662.97 crore in April, 2022 too were also the highest ever. The previous highest was Rs 1,460.28 crore in April, 2021. The income from Stamps and Registrations too is impressive. The official sources said that the total registrations were 1.66 lakh and the revenue was Rs 722 crore in April, 2021. In April this year, the total registrations touched 1.69 lakh and the revenue was Rs 1,350 crore.