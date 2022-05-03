STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cops bust interstate spurious seeds racket, items worth Rs 30 lakh seized

The supplier Narayana Reddy, who is from Karnataka, is at large, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat.

Published: 03rd May 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Acting on a tip-off, sleuths with the LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT), Vanasthalipuram police and Agriculture Department officials on Monday busted a spurious cotton seed supplying racket operating between Karnataka and Telangana via Andhra Pradesh and seized 15 quintals of seeds and other material, all worth Rs 30 lakh. Two habitual offenders Mannem Laxmi Narayana of Telangana and Namburi Srinivasa Rao of Andhra Pradesh, allegedly involved in the racket, were also arrested. 

The supplier Narayana Reddy, who is from Karnataka, is at large, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat. Police said the accused Laxmi Narayana and Srinivasa have been friends for over 10 years and were procuring banned BT-3 cotton seeds from Karnataka. They would sell it to gullible farmers in Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha saying that it would help them get more harvest than the usual seeds. 

On Saturday, they bought the spurious seeds from Narayana Reddy from Kolar at Rs 550 per kg and transported them to Laxmi Naryan’s house in Mansoorabad. They were planning to sell it to farmers for Rs 1,200 per kg.

In 2019, Laxmi Narayana was named in six criminal cases for supplying spurious seeds to farmers in Khammam. Though he was arrested and sent to judicial remand, the cases are still pending before the court. After getting bail, he continued the spurious seed business with his friend Srinivasa Rao, who has been named in a cheating case in Nalgonda. Laxmi Narayana was detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act at Rachakonda in 2020. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sleuths Special Operations Team spurious cotton seed supplying racket
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp